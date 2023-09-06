Watch CBS News

34-year-old becomes college football kicker

One man is proving it's never too late to chase your dreams, even when that dream is to become a college athlete, despite being in your mid-30s. Matt Ganyard is 34 years old, and is the kicker for the University of Virginia football team.
