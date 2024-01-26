2's Got Your Ticket: Champion

Watch CBS News

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole previews "Champion​" and talks with composer Terence Blanchard about the jazz opera and the story of boxer, welterweight boxer Emile Griffith.
