These incidents happened amid continued robbery and burglary sprees across the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

2 Chicago liquor stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries These incidents happened amid continued robbery and burglary sprees across the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On