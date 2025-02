1988: Chicago aldermen come after controversial artwork depicting Harold Washington On May 11, 1988, David K. Nelson Jr., a student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, displayed his painting “Mirth & Girth” — which depicted the late Mayor Harold Washington in a bra, panties, and a garter belt. As Linda MacLennan reports for Channel 2 News, some alders found the painting so offensive that they came to the School of the Art Institute to take it down.