Victor Jacobo is a reporter for CBS News Chicago who joined the team in August 2025.

Victor is a born-and-raised Chicagoan and is excited to return home after spending more than a decade as a journalist in other markets.

Before returning to Chicago, Victor was a general assignment reporter at KHOU 11, the CBS News affiliate in Houston, Texas. There, Victor covered major stories including Hurricane Beryl, the historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton and the aftermath of the Texas Hill Country Flooding.

Prior to his time in Houston, Victor spent many years in Wisconsin, including at CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Victor worked as a bilingual general assignment reporter as well as the Capitol Bureau reporter, focusing on the Wisconsin state legislature and politics. Major stories covered by Victor in Milwaukee included the 2020 presidential campaign, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the Waukesha Parade tragedy. Victor also worked at WISC News 3 in Madison as a producer before moving to Milwaukee.

Victor graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and Libertyville High School. At LHS, Victor began his broadcasting interest through the high school's TV club, where he called play-by-play for various sports.

He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and is a founding member of the group's Wisconsin chapter.

Victor grew up in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood and in his free time enjoys running (he's completed three Chicago Marathons), exploring the area's forest preserves, restaurants and watching movies and TV shows.