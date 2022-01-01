Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.

Follow @ShardaaGrayTV on Twitter

Shardaa previously worked at KOKH in Oklahoma City for five years, where she was the morning reporter.

Prior to that, she reported in at KSN in Wichita, Kansas; and WJFW in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

A native of the South Side, Shardaa graduated from Columbia College Chicago, where she earned her B.A. in journalism, and is a proud graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

When she's not chasing a story, Shardaa loves to spend time with her family, dogs and exploring the city. You can probably catch her at a Bears, Bulls, White Sox, or Cubs game.