Zion Police, Fire Resuscitate Man, Dog After Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Zion police officers and firefighters rescued two people and a dog from a burning home Friday evening.

Officials said officers arrived to the fire in the 2300 block of Gideon around 9:15 p.m. and quickly found the person who called 911 and rescued her from the basement through a window.

Police tried to enter the home but could not due to heavy smoke.

when Zion Fire arrived they went inside and rescued a man and a dog.

Police performed CPR on both the man and the dog.

Both people were taken to a local hospital. The dog was taken by Zion Police to the animal hospital emergency room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.