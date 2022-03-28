Zion Police, Fire Resuscitate Man, Dog After Fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Zion police officers and firefighters rescued two people and a dog from a burning home Friday evening.
Officials said officers arrived to the fire in the 2300 block of Gideon around 9:15 p.m. and quickly found the person who called 911 and rescued her from the basement through a window.
Police tried to enter the home but could not due to heavy smoke.
when Zion Fire arrived they went inside and rescued a man and a dog.
Police performed CPR on both the man and the dog.
Both people were taken to a local hospital. The dog was taken by Zion Police to the animal hospital emergency room.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
