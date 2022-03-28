Watch CBS News

Zion Police, Fire Resuscitate Man, Dog After Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Zion police officers and firefighters rescued two people and a dog from a burning home Friday evening. 

Officials said officers arrived to the fire in the 2300 block of Gideon around 9:15 p.m. and quickly found the person who called 911 and rescued her from the basement through a window. 

Police tried to enter the home but could not due to heavy smoke. 

when Zion Fire arrived they went inside and rescued a man and a dog. 

Police performed CPR on both the man and the dog. 

Both people were taken to a local hospital. The dog was taken by Zion Police to the animal hospital emergency room. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

