Zion man facing multiple charges in Chicago West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the Austin neighborhood last month.

Police arrested Isaac Poole, 36, of Zion, in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

Chicago police said Poole was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously hurt the 44-year-old victim on Feb. 29 in the 5800 block of West Madison Street.

Poole was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No additional information was available.