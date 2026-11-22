A young woman and three teenagers were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said gunfire erupted at 2:04 a.m. outside a party in the 7200 block of South Green Street. The young woman, 20, was at the party inside a building and was shot in the head, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Three more victims — all male — self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital with gunshot wounds from the same incident.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in each hand, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh, and another 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. All were in good condition.

No one was in custody Sunday morning in the shooting. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.