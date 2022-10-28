You can ice skate inside Wrigley Field this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab your ice skates and head to Wrigley Field.

Gallagher Way's Winter Wonderland is extending inside the ballpark with new interactive experiences, including an ice rink on the field.

The holiday attractions open on November 18. You can buy tickets here.

Along with the 12,000-square-foot ice rink, there's also carnival games, ice bumper cars, and a Wintertube ice slide. You can also walk around the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket.