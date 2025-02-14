2 Ohio men charged with stealing $137,000 worth of jewelry from store at Chicago area mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Ohio men have been charged with stealing more than $135,000 worth of jewelry from a Rogers & Hollands store in west suburban Lombard.

Julius Alls, 51, and Demondre Butler, 28, both of Columbus, Ohio, both have been charged with felony counts of theft, burglary, and possession of burglary tools, according to Lombard Police and the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Lombard police responded to the Rogers & Holland jewelry store at Yorktown Center shopping mall in Lombard, after being told two people were inside the store two hours after it had closed.

Following an investigation, police determined Alls and Butler had use a crowbar to pry open a security gate at the store, and once inside, they stole more than $137,000 worth of merchandise from the display cases.

While in the store, they saw a security guard, and Alls yelled "we gotta go!" and the pair ran off and got into a silver Volvo with a license plate covered by a towel

Officers spotted the Volvo at Highland Avenue and Roosevelt Road, and pulled the car over, taking Alls and Butler into custody. Officers found a crowbar in the back seat, and a bag of jewelry about 200 feet away from the car, after the two men apparently threw it out of the vehicle.

At their first court appearance on Friday, a judge released them from custody. They are due back in court on March 10.