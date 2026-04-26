100-year-old WWII veteran honored at White Sox game against Nationals

The Chicago White Sox gave a metaphorical game ball to a World War II veteran, naming him their hero of the game.

Sergeant Frank Veselak, at 100 years young, got a well-deserved round of applause after he threw out the first pitch at Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Veselek is a lifelong Chicagoan who served with the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946, but his service doesn't end there.

He's also been volunteering at the Brookfield Zoo for 40 years, and continues to do so as long as it doesn't interfere with his bowling, he said.