WWE bringing Elimination Chamber to Chicago at the United Center in February

WWE professional wrestling is returning to the United Center next year with its Elimination Chamber event.

It's the first time since 1994 that the WWE has hosted an event at the United Center, when SummerSlam was the first sporting event held at the stadium.

The Elimination Chamber features a large steel structure where wrestlers face off will be held at the United Center on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. The chamber has four pods, and bouts feature six wrestlers.

Two wrestlers start each match in the ring, with the other four waiting in the glass chambers, each of which opens at random until all six wrestlers are in the ring. Wrestlers are eliminated by pinfall or submission until one winner is left standing.

Tickets are available through a presale on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m., and will then be available to the general public one day later.