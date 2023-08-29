Wrongfully convicted Francisco Benitez to be released after 3 decades in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wrongfully convicted man is about to leave Cook County Jail after 34 years behind bars.

The man claimed Chicago police framed him.

On Tuesday, his murder conviction was tossed out by a judge.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from the jail awaiting the release of 52-year-old Francisco Benitez to walk out.

He spent more than three decades in prison.

Earlier Tuesday, his family showed up for a court hearing, and as you can imagine, they were elated after hearing the judge say he could go back home to his family.

There were a lot of hugs and a lot of tears.

He will be released on a no-cash bond with a few conditions, such as wearing a monitor device. When he was 18, he was convicted of the 1989 murder of two teenagers but has said he was innocent all these years.

A hearing was held in April, and evidence was presented supporting his exoneration. Two eyewitnesses now say they saw who actually committed the murders. It wasn't Benitez.

He said he was framed by CPD detectives who worked out of Area 5.

"I always knew he was innocent because I was there. So, I always knew he was innocent. I just never believed it would take this long," said Benitez's friend John Mercado.

Benitez's mother said one of the first things they'll do after he gets out, besides hugs and kisses, is to grab a hotdog from Jimmy's Red Hots on Pulaski and Grand.