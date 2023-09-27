Wrigley Field concession workers holding strike training

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wrigley Field concession workers are holding strike training and you could see picket signs outside the friendly confines.

The training will be held Wednesday night.

The strike authorization vote came down late Thursday night. The workers are asking for better pay amongst other benefits.

The concession workers at Wrigley Field are employed by Levy Restaurants. Those employees say they've been working without a contract for nearly three years.

Right now, many of the workers make $15.80 an hour. They are asking for a $20 minimum in addition to expanded health care coverage and a pension.

They say it's only fair because earlier this year, negotiations at the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field led to concession workers to receive those same benefits.

Workers could go on strike anytime, including Friday, when the Cubs have a game with the Colorado Rockies.

Levy Restaurants released the following statement regarding the strike authorization vote:

"We are baffled by UNITE HERE Local 1's decision, which prevents team members from immediately benefitting from the significantly increased wages and benefits that we have proposed. We have been at the table bargaining for more than a year, and our current offer is more than double any previous agreement at Wrigley Field. This proposal includes immediate wage increases up to 30%, with non-tipped positions earning at least $20 per hour, as well as the introduction of an additional tip guarantee for tipped positions. It also includes significantly expanded healthcare, and enhanced benefits. Should a strike occur, plans are in place to continue food and beverage service."