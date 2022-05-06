World's largest bounce house coming to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This summer you can jump around in the biggest bounce house in the world.

The Big Bounce America tour brings more than 16,000 square feet of inflatable fun and is more than 30 feet tall.

It's been verified by Guinness as the world's largest and it's on tour -- making a stop in Chicago this July.

The record-setting house will be in Rolling Meadows the weekend of July 22. Tickets are available.