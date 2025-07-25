Watch CBS News
Worker rescued after construction equipment tips over in Oak Forest, Illinois

A worker was rescued after his construction equipment fell into a hole and tipped over early Friday morning in Oak Forest, Illinois. 

The Oak Forest Fire Department said they were called for an overturned crane with someone trapped inside at the Oak Forest Hospital grounds around 8:36 a.m. 

Fire crews, along with other agencies, were able to extricate and transport the patient to a local hospital. The worker's condition is unknown. 

No other injuries were reported.

The worker was seen shaking hands with other workers before being placed inside the ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

