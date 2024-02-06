Watch CBS News
Worker injured when pallets fall on him at far north suburban facility

By Chrissy Amaya, Josh Hernandez

CBS Chicago

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating Tuesday afternoon after a worker was injured on the job in Antioch.

Around 11 a.m., the Antioch Fire Department was called to Ash Pallet Management, at 61 McMillen Rd. in Antioch.

Firefighters said an employee was trapped after pallets fell on top of him.

He dug himself out from under a few of them, and emergency crews helped take the rest off.

The worker was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where his condition was stabilized.

Ash Pallet Management Inc. has had 24 Department of Labor violations since August 2014.

From Aug. 14, 2014, to Dec. 28, 2022, when the most recent violations were found, the company has incurred $81,967 in penalties.

