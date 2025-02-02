Woodstock Willie didn't see his shadow, predicts early spring

Woodstock Willie predicts early spring after not seeing his shadow

Woodstock Willie predicts early spring after not seeing his shadow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Woodstock Willie has once again predicted an early spring Sunday morning during the 2025 Groundhog Day celebration in northwest suburban Woodstock.

A large crowd gathered to see if they would need to hold onto their coats for a few more weeks or start getting together their spring clothes.

The annual event took place at the site of the iconic movie Groundhog Day, which starred Bill Murray. Last year, Willie also predicted an early spring.

"I think everyone was pretty happy. It hasn't been a bad winter, but I think everyone is ready for an early spring," said Rick Bellairs, chairman of Woodstock Groundhog Days.

Willie's prediction is opposite Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at Gobbler's Knob.