Woodstock man accused of 6th DUI, had 9-month-old daughter in the car

A Woodstock man accused of his sixth DUI had his 9-month-old daughter in the car at the time of his latest arrest, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney.

McHenry officials said Ramiro Sanchez, 33, was pulled over on Monday after officers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sanchez told officers he was "wasted" and struggled to answer questions. Officers said Sanchez's 9-month-old daughter was inside the car at the time of the traffic stop.

He also failed the sobriety tests and had an open can of alcohol inside his car, officials said.

The McHenry County State's Attorney said Sanchez was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.

He will be held in police custody until his next court date on May 26.

Officials said Sanchez had been previously convicted on DUI charges five times, dating back to 2014.