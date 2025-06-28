1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side; 6-year-old boy injured by broken glass
One man was killed, and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 6-year-old boy also was injured by broken glass.
Police said, shortly before 4 p.m., the victims were inside a business in the 800 block of East 63rd Street, when two people walked in, pulled out handguns, and started shooting.
A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
A male victim of unknown age suffered a graze wound, and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 6-year-old boy who was injured by broken glass was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Saturday evening. Area 1 detectives were investigating.