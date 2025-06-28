Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side; 6-year-old boy injured by broken glass

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

One man was killed, and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 6-year-old boy also was injured by broken glass.

Police said, shortly before 4 p.m., the victims were inside a business in the 800 block of East 63rd Street, when two people walked in, pulled out handguns, and started shooting.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A male victim of unknown age suffered a graze wound, and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center. 

A 6-year-old boy who was injured by broken glass was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday evening. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.