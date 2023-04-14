Watch CBS News
2 women charged with beating, robbing teen on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women are charged with attacking and robbing a 16-year-old girl on a CTA Red Line train in Chatham last week.  

Police arrested Brianna Owens, 18, and Angel Bruce, 23, on Thursday, in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park.

They were identified as the suspects who battered and robbed the victim while on the train, in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street.

They're both charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery in a public place.

Owens and Bruce are scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.

            

