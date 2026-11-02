Employee shot and killed at Walmart in Hammond, Indiana; suspect in custody

A woman was shot and killed inside a Walmart in Hammond, Indiana, where she worked early Monday morning.

Hammond police said at 9:09 a.m., officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 1100 5th Ave., just across the Indiana state line from Chicago.

Police said a man was talking with a woman employee in an aisle at the store when the encounter turned physical. The man then took out a gun and shot the woman multiple times, police said.

The Walmart employee, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

An off-duty police officer was at the store at the time of the shooting.

"[The suspect] went a couple aisles over, sat down on the ground, and waited for police," said Hammond police Capt. Steve Kellogg, "which, at this point our officer was there, put him in custody, called us and we got up here."

Police said the shooter, who is about 18 years old, had a lengthy argument with the victim before the shooting, and investigators believe the two knew each other.

No customers were injured in the shooting, and police do not believe any customers were in the aisle where the shooting happened at the time. Another employee who was in the aisle at the time was not injured.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

In a statement, Walmart said, "We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Hammond, IN store. We're working closely with authorities as they continue investigating."