Woman darts under stopped Metra train in Hinsdale: Video

Hinsdale police shared video of a woman risking her life to catch a train.

The jaw-dropping video shows the woman slipping underneath a stopped Metra train at Garfield Crossing.

Police said the woman ignored flashing crossing gates, ran across the tracks, then climbed through the gap beneath the train so she could board on the other side.

Hinsdale police said they do not know who this woman is, and they advise the public that no one else should do this, ever.