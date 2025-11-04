Pilsen woman thanks good Samaritan who delivered her packages left on sidewalk

A Pilsen resident wanted to thank and reward the good Samaritan who made sure their packages didn't get stolen by porch pirates. The two finally met face-to-face on Tuesday.

A block in Pilsen gets a decent amount of people walking, yet on Monday, while walking, something caught Connie Dominguez's eye.

"So I looked at the address … I'm looking up to see, OK, that's the right address," she said.

Home surveillance captured Dominguez bending down, reading the address on two packages delivered, but left on the sidewalk outside Liliana Scales' gate.

"I saw an alert on our video, and I saw a woman handling it," Dominguez said.

But that woman was Dominguez, who took the packages and tried hiding them inside the gate so no one would steal them. She didn't know who lived at the residence.

"I have had packages stolen from me, and said, 'Why not?' As a matter of fact, there was another package in the middle of the block, same thing, I just grabbed it and tossed it over," she said.

Scales admits that at first glance, she thought Dominguez was up to no good.

"Went through the video and realized she wasn't trying to steal my package, she was helping me deliver it," she said.

Turns out the gate was open. Dominguez entered and tried hiding them on the front porch. It left Scales amazed by the actions of the stranger, so she went where else but her community's Facebook page.

"I needed to find this angel, she's my neighbor and I know my neighborhood shows up that way," Scales said. "I'm not a capitalist or materialist, that can be replaced. You can tell it's in her soul to want to give and help."

After neighbors online identified the package helper, the two met up.

"There's just more good than bad. We're going to look out for each other. We're going to fight for each other. We're going to fight boxes, open gates, not knowing there's a dog. We will do it, and there's more like her," Scales said.

Two strangers showing what the love of Chicago looks like when neighbors look out for each other.

Scales gifted Dominguez a bottle a wine for just showing kindness and caring.