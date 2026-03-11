Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run in South Chicago neighborhood

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle that went on to take off in the South Chicago neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.

At 10:01 p.m., as storms pounded the area, officers were called for a woman lying in the street in the 2100 block of East 83rd Street.

When police arrived, they found out paramedics had already come and taken the unresponsive 32-year-old woman to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The woman had suffered trauma after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Details about the hit-and-run and further information were not immediately available.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.