Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested after stabbing man during argument at O'Hare hotel

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is in custody after attacking and stabbing a man during an argument at an O'Hare hotel Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue.

The 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were said to be living in the hotel temporarily.

The victim was stabbed in the left arm and was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition.  

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 1:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.