Woman arrested after stabbing man during argument at O'Hare hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is in custody after attacking and stabbing a man during an argument at an O'Hare hotel Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue.

The 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were said to be living in the hotel temporarily.

The victim was stabbed in the left arm and was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.