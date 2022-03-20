Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.

Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation.

The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition -- the victim was not injured during the incident.

The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.