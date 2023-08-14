Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed outside United Center in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is recovering after she was stabbed in the forehead outside the United Center Saturday night just before 9:30. 

Chicago Police say the victim got into an argument in the 1900 block of West Madison Street with three other women. It then turned physical. 

The three women beat the victim, then a man stabbed her in the forehead. 

She is expected to recover. So far no arrests have been made. 

