Woman stabbed during argument turned fight in Auburn Gresham, CPD says
A woman is recovering after being stabbed during a fight on the city's Far South Side on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Peoria Street.
Chicago police said the 42-year-old victim was arguing with an unknown woman, whose age was not released, outside when it turned into a fight.
The unknown woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the arm before fleeing the scene in a vehicle heading southbound on Peoria Street.
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.