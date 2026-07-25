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Woman stabbed during argument turned fight in Auburn Gresham, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A woman is recovering after being stabbed during a fight on the city's Far South Side on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Peoria Street.

Chicago police said the 42-year-old victim was arguing with an unknown woman, whose age was not released, outside when it turned into a fight.

The unknown woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the arm before fleeing the scene in a vehicle heading southbound on Peoria Street.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

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