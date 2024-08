Woman shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police said the woman was in a car, in the 1500 block of East 95th Street, when someone in a silver SUV started shooting.

The woman was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.