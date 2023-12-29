Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot in shoulder while confronting thieves on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman, 52, shot while confronting thieves in Greater Grand Crossing
Woman, 52, shot while confronting thieves in Greater Grand Crossing 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 52-year-old woman is hurt after being shot while confronting thieves on the city's South Side Friday morning.

Chicago police say just after 4:30 a.m., in the 500 block of East 74th Street, the victim heard three unknown males breaking into her car. When she confronted them from her apartment window, one of the offenders fired their weapon - striking her in the fight shoulder.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

The offenders fled from the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 8:39 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.