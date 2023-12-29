Woman shot in shoulder while confronting thieves on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 52-year-old woman is hurt after being shot while confronting thieves on the city's South Side Friday morning.

Chicago police say just after 4:30 a.m., in the 500 block of East 74th Street, the victim heard three unknown males breaking into her car. When she confronted them from her apartment window, one of the offenders fired their weapon - striking her in the fight shoulder.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

The offenders fled from the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.