Woman shot to death while walking on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday night.

Chicago police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk around 9:34 p.m., in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, when a known male approached in a dark-colored SUV and fired multiple shots in her direction.

The victim suffered ten gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives were investigating.