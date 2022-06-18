Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot, seriously wounded inside fleeing vehicle in River North

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition after a shooting in River North early Saturday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., the woman was sitting on the passenger side of a parked vehicle, in the 100 block of West Illinois, when an unknown male offender approached the vehicle on the driver's side and displayed a weapon.

The man driving the vehicle proceeded to drive, and while making a U-turn, the offender began firing shots -- striking the woman, according to police,

The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

No other reported injuries.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.