Woman shot, seriously wounded inside fleeing vehicle in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition after a shooting in River North early Saturday morning.
Police said around 4:30 a.m., the woman was sitting on the passenger side of a parked vehicle, in the 100 block of West Illinois, when an unknown male offender approached the vehicle on the driver's side and displayed a weapon.
The man driving the vehicle proceeded to drive, and while making a U-turn, the offender began firing shots -- striking the woman, according to police,
The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and was listed in serious condition.
No other reported injuries.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.