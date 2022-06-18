Woman shot, seriously wounded inside fleeing vehicle in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition after a shooting in River North early Saturday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., the woman was sitting on the passenger side of a parked vehicle, in the 100 block of West Illinois, when an unknown male offender approached the vehicle on the driver's side and displayed a weapon.

The man driving the vehicle proceeded to drive, and while making a U-turn, the offender began firing shots -- striking the woman, according to police,

The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

No other reported injuries.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.