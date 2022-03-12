Watch CBS News

Woman shot while outside in Hanson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman was shot while standing outside Friday night in the Hanson Park neighborhood.

Police said around 10 p.m., the victim was outside when she heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

