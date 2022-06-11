Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot, killed inside vehicle in East Garfield Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in East Garfield Park just after midnight.

Police said around 12:19 a.m., the woman, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 0-100 block of South Albany, when an unknown offender fired shots in the vehicle before fleeing.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken by the fire department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on June 11, 2022 / 7:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.