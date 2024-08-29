Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot, killed while fleeing from gunmen on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed while attempting to escape from gunmen on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, 27, and another woman, 30, were sitting inside a car when two unknown armed males approached. As the woman sped away, one of the gunmen fired shots – striking her in the head.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. No other injuries were reported.

The gunmen left the scene in an unknown direction.

It's unclear if the incident was an attempted robbery or carjacking. 

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.