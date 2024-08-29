Woman shot, killed while fleeing from gunmen on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed while attempting to escape from gunmen on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, 27, and another woman, 30, were sitting inside a car when two unknown armed males approached. As the woman sped away, one of the gunmen fired shots – striking her in the head.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. No other injuries were reported.

The gunmen left the scene in an unknown direction.

It's unclear if the incident was an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.