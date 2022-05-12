Woman shot, killed after interrupting burglary in Auburn Gresham garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham Wednesday evening as she confronted some burglars in a garage.

At 7:45 p.m., the 21-year-old woman went out to the garage of a home to try to confront some burglars who were stealing items.

One of the burglars took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.

She was wounded in the chest, back, and arm, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.