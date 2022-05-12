Watch CBS News
Woman shot, killed after interrupting burglary in Auburn Gresham garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham Wednesday evening as she confronted some burglars in a garage.

At 7:45 p.m., the 21-year-old woman went out to the garage of a home to try to confront some burglars who were stealing items.

One of the burglars took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.

She was wounded in the chest, back, and arm, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 8:39 PM

