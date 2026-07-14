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Woman shot in leg inside South Shore business, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman is recovering after she was shot inside a business on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon. 

Chicago police said it happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 75th Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

The woman, whose age was not released, was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

CPD did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

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