Woman shot in leg inside South Shore business, CPD says

A woman is recovering after she was shot inside a business on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said it happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 75th Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

The woman, whose age was not released, was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

CPD did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.