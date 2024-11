CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found in an alley with gunshot wounds in West Englewood early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle in an alley, in the 2100 block of West 68th Street, when she was shot twice in the chest.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.