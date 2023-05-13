Woman shot in head while walking in West Pullman, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was shot while outside in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Halsted Street.
Police say the victim, 19, was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect in a blue Dodge Charger approached alongside and began shooting at the victim.
She ran to a nearby business where she collapsed.
The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Area two detectives are investigating.
