Woman shot during argument inside vehicle in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in the Gold Coast neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the woman, 26, was shot during an argument with a man, 36, inside a parked vehicle.

The two relocated to Northwestern Hospital where the victim is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the cheek.

The offender was placed in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:38 AM

