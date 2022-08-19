Woman shot during argument inside vehicle in Gold Coast
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in the Gold Coast neighborhood Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the woman, 26, was shot during an argument with a man, 36, inside a parked vehicle.
The two relocated to Northwestern Hospital where the victim is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the cheek.
The offender was placed in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.
