A woman was shot while sitting inside a parked car on Chicago's West Side on Thursday night.

Chicago police said a 47-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street just before midnight when an SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the woman was shot in the head and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.