Chicago police issue warning after woman sexually assaulted in Humboldt Park

Chicago police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings after a woman was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the woman on the sidewalk, forcefully pushed her into a nearby alley, and sexually assaulted her. He then fled southbound in the alley on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black man, between 25 and 35 years of age, between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-10, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark-colored pants – possibly ripped jeans, black shoes, and a dark-colored beanie

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK112843.