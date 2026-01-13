Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police issue warning after woman sexually assaulted in Humboldt Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings after a woman was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the woman on the sidewalk, forcefully pushed her into a nearby alley, and sexually assaulted her. He then fled southbound in the alley on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black man, between 25 and 35 years of age, between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-10, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark-colored pants – possibly ripped jeans, black shoes, and a dark-colored beanie

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK112843.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue