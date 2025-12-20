Woman sexually abused, robbed while walking home in West Garfield Park, police say

Chicago police are warning residents after a woman was sexually abused and robbed on the city's West Side overnight.

The incident happened around midnight in the 4700 block of West Adams Street.

Police said the 18-year-old woman was walking home when a man grabbed her face from behind, forced her to the ground, and sexually abused her before robbing her of money.

Police vaguely described the suspect as an African American man with a slender build, who was last seen wearing a black winter hat and a tan or brown jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ528636.