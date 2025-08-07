Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for deadly 2023 DUI crash

A woman will spend four years in prison after she was sentenced on Thursday, charged with driving under the influence in a deadly crash in 2023.

Darci L. Klomhaus, 23, of Aurora, Illinois, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Assistant State's Attorneys Mark Stajdohar and Katy Flannagan said on Oct. 6, 2023, around 5 a.m., Klomhaus made an illegal left turn from Golf View Road onto Route 56 in Sugar Grove.

She then turned onto the wrong side of Route 56 and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, towards I-88, driving head-on into another vehicle, killing the driver.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police identified the victim as 67-year-old Sergey P. Ageyev, of Naperville, Illinois.

Investigation revealed that Klomhaus had THC in her blood and that her BAC was .134, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

She was sentenced following a hearing on Thursday.

Per Illinois law, Klomhaus must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. She'll receive credit for 419 days for time served.