Woman, 55, robbed while inside vehicle on Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 55-year-old woman was robbed while sitting inside her car on the city's Lower West Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 5:48 a.m., the victim was in the car, in the 1900 block of west 21st Place, when a black Kia approached, and two unknown men exited.

They displayed firearms and demanded money from the victim to which she complied, police said.

The suspects got back in the Kia and fled the scene heading northbound on Damen.

The victim was not injured.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.