Woman robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

A woman was held up by gun-wielding robbers in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police said at 4:35 a.m., the 21-year-old woman was outside in the 2300 block of North Clark Street, between Fullerton Parkway and Belden Avenue, when a dark sedan pulled up.

Two men got out of the car with guns in hand, and pushed the woman against a wall before taking her personal property, police said.

The robbers then got back in the car and fled south on Clark Street, police said.

The woman declined medical treatment.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.