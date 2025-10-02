Woman rescued from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach; man still missing in water

A woman was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Thursday near Rainbow Beach on the South Side of Chicago, and crews were still searching for another person missing in the water.

Chicago Fire Department officials said, around 1:15 p.m., a woman was pulled out of the lake near Rainbow Beach and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Joshua Tyler said he called 911 after hearing cries for help and spotting a man and a woman on a break wall in the lake.

"I just heard calls for help around like 1 o'clock, 1:02, and once I heard the calls again, I got up, investigated, and that's when a young man told me it was a woman stuck on the rocks with her boyfriend in the water," he said.

Police did not have any further information on the incident.