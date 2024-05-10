Woman, puppy rescued from building fire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and a puppy were rescued Friday afternoon when a fire broke out in the Little Village neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a multi-story building at 2122 S. California Ave., right off 21st Place. The building is a brick structure with rear porches made of wood covered with siding in the rear.

Fourth District Deputy Chicago Fire Chief Ernie Pinkston said a still-and-box alarm was called for additional manpower and equipment – as heavy fire was raging in the rear porches.

The fire extended into the attic, Pinkston said. Smoke was seen billowing out of the roof.

Firefighters directed two hose lines onto the second floor. Because most of the fire was in the attic space, firefighters had to pull down and remove much of the ceiling.

The fire increased in volume, but was brought under control.

Pinkston said firefighters searched the building and found a woman who had been on the first floor, Pinkston said. She was taken to an area hospital.

Firefighters also found a puppy, whom paramedics gave oxygen and revived, Pinkston said.

"We've got to take care of our pets, just like we take care of our adults," Pinkston said.

The Office of Fire Investigations was on the scene to determine the cause late Friday, Pinkston said.